4/30 Readers write

Biden is seasoned, sanguine and smart. While recent, combative and unproven politicians garner attention, they fail. Trump’s only legislative accomplishment was a tax cut for the wealthy, and his presidency was chaotic and culturally disastrous for America — relying on cult appeal.

Meanwhile, Biden has even accomplished bipartisan successes despite raging party divisiveness. With a great leadership team, he is tackling crises around the world, like Ukraine and climate change and is restoring honesty, empathy and justice to America.

Appreciate a winner who is transforming America despite special interests trying to thwart progress.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON, ATLANTA

Dangers of taking personal responsibility to the extreme

A man protesting a sprawling multi-acre training center for the militarized police force was shot seemingly scores of times by law enforcement. A kid rang the wrong doorbell and was shot in the head for it, then shot in his body. A girl using a driveway entrance to turn her car around was shot for that. A younger girl let her ball roll into her neighbor’s yard, and for that, she and her parents were all shot.

Think maybe the wheels are starting to come off here in the land of extreme personal responsibility, free market indifference, and conservative cruelty? Bob Dylan wrote a song, “Too Much of Nothin’” with the line: “and too much of nothin’, just made a fella mean.” Yep.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

College activism could be frowned upon later in life

Re: “College students protest police training center plan” (News, April 25), this protest is a sure sign of youthful ignorance.

These youngsters are supposed to be in positions of responsibility in the future, and their childish actions of today will diminish their capabilities. They are not old enough and do not have the experience to make decisions that affect the safety of older, law-abiding and responsible citizens.

They need to concentrate on studies that will allow them to take their proper place in a lawful society.

This sort of foolishness will not look good on their resumés.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Torpy’s insider view of courts informative and funny

I want to thank The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for your superb reporters, such as Bill Torpy and so many others.

For example, Bill Torpy has been informing and entertaining us readers for years. What makes him so “readable” is his sense of comic irony, combined with intelligent and well-researched reporting, such as in his recent column, “Unwieldy Young Thug gang case inches along,” which gives us an insider’s view of the functioning and/or disarray in Atlanta’s local court system. I laughed and grimaced both as I read the story!

Many thanks to him and all your other excellent reporters.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK