4/28 Readers write

Campaign attack ads already spreading falsehoods
Has anyone seen the GOP’s brand-new attack ad following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will seek reelection? It is an all-out broadside designed to create fear -- by using fake AI-created disaster videos with the caption “What if?”
As in: “What if international tensions rise?” or “What if crime worsens?” or “What if the financial system crashes?” You get the idea.
How interesting that they all seem to say that Biden created all these problems rather than inheriting them. The Right has no problem spreading lies, as we all know -- but this is bizarre. Actually, it’s pathetic and smacks of desperation.
What if we used our own native intelligence and looked at the facts? What if we set aside our differences and worked together for the common good? What if we acted like Americans, not like frightened rabbits staring at (fake) disasters on a screen and then looking for a party and a “strongman” to save us from things that are only”what ifs”?
Next year, y’all decide.
SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN
Inconsiderate drivers cause more problems when traffic stalls
An April 24 story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution told four “musts” for when a vehicle is stopped on the road. They are possible to accomplish.
A frequent greatest problem for a stalled driver is that inconsiderate approaching drivers refuse to cooperate with efforts to move that vehicle to the right shoulder. As mentioned, first responders often have to block multiple traffic lanes to clear the stalled or wrecked vehicle(s). The stalled driver cannot stop traffic, being alone, to safely accomplish that move.
Staying inside the vehicle is safer than outside, except when it might catch fire, etc. The car body is more protective than standing outside, but not equivalent to a race car’s roll cage protection.
Sometimes the vehicle cannot be driven enough to cross the road. A stalled vehicle, and others impeding first responders, sometimes find no adequate space to get out of the way.
Better consideration by drivers approaching a stall would help.
TOM STREETS, ATLANTA