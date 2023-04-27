4/28 Readers write

Next year, y’all decide.

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN

Inconsiderate drivers cause more problems when traffic stalls

An April 24 story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution told four “musts” for when a vehicle is stopped on the road. They are possible to accomplish.

A frequent greatest problem for a stalled driver is that inconsiderate approaching drivers refuse to cooperate with efforts to move that vehicle to the right shoulder. As mentioned, first responders often have to block multiple traffic lanes to clear the stalled or wrecked vehicle(s). The stalled driver cannot stop traffic, being alone, to safely accomplish that move.

Staying inside the vehicle is safer than outside, except when it might catch fire, etc. The car body is more protective than standing outside, but not equivalent to a race car’s roll cage protection.

Sometimes the vehicle cannot be driven enough to cross the road. A stalled vehicle, and others impeding first responders, sometimes find no adequate space to get out of the way.

Better consideration by drivers approaching a stall would help.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA