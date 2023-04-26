4/27 Readers write

Commonsense gun laws only answer to mass shootings
Common responses to the more than 160 mass shootings so far this year have been either “we have a mental illness problem” or “we need to be nicer to each other.” I agree with both sentiments, but what sort of legislation can accomplish either scenario? Where is the push for better national mental health aid? What laws can mandate morality and kindness?
The tools we do have available are commonsense gun control laws that can help keep those struggling with mental health and those who are showing signs of anger or hatred from obtaining killing machines.
Let’s try it and see what happens. If it doesn’t change anything, we can always undo it. What can it hurt to try?
I don’t get it.
The only negative I can see from trying is that the NRA might not donate as much to a legislator’s political campaign.
TIM DORECE, MARIETTA
Stand Your Ground is dangerous for angry people with guns
I am lucky to be alive today. Some 10 years ago, I sought out a family on an island near Savannah to see if a particular dog breed they had would suit me. I parked across the street in a lower middle-class neighborhood, a well-kept area. A man came out of his house where I parked and told me to park somewhere else; he was a bit angry. In those days, the Republicans of Georgia had not yet permitted people to go around carrying guns or operating on some legal self-defense position. Had this incident occurred in the last few years, I think that man who was a bit angry would have shot me.
I think we all need to realize that guns and Stand Your Ground are dangerous for people who get angry. We all get angry. We all don’t shoot or carry guns on our person.
NORMAN RAVITCH, SAVANNAH
