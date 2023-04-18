4/19 Readers write

Justice Thomas’ actions diminish stature of entire court

Every U.S. citizen should be profoundly disturbed and deeply concerned by Justice Clarence Thomas’ blithe explanation for not reporting what is estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars of lavish vacation travel from a well-known political activist donor.

He stated these trips were gifts from a friend -- a friend he acquired when he became a Supreme Court Justice - so he need not report them, claiming this relationship exempts him from the law governing the reporting of such gifts.

Justice Thomas’ actions demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding of a conflict of interest.

No company on the Fortune 500 list would tolerate the acceptance of such gifts, much less the non-reporting of them.

Justice Thomas need only ask himself, would Harlan Crow have given such lavish gifts if Justice Thomas was not a Supreme Court Justice? The answer is blindingly obvious to most people, but the Justice does not appear to see his actions severely diminish his stature and that of the entire court.

MARK HUNTER, ATLANTA