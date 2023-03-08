3/9 Readers write

Violent protests are no better than police brutality
You don’t have to be anti-cop to oppose police brutality or corruption.
If we’re rightly going to call out police officers who engage in brutality, then we must do the same when citizens choose to seek a redress of grievances through violence.
In the spirit of one of my great heroes, Atlanta’s own Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., I am sending a small contribution to the Atlanta Police Foundation and the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
I hope that it can be used to complete the public safety training center and promote the work of the King Center.
GENE ROMAN, NEW YORK CITY
City planning should include all modes of transportation
I am sorry Bill Torpy, in his Feb. 27 opinion column, has joined the “two-wheels vs. four-wheels” war.
The Atlanta area’s crazy-quilt road system forces public and private transport onto the same routes. Large numbers of people move around at the same time, resulting in competition for pavement space.
While the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition may seem like an entitled minority, not all bicyclists sport the streamlined silhouette of the Lycra set. Many are in jeans with knapsacks on their backs and peddling to work.
Rather than bending to the overly dominant automobile’s space needs, perhaps we might require proper planning to integrate all modes of transportation.
M.C. ROUSE, TUCKER
You set the bar too low for Georgia’s best
I really must take issue with your argument in “Sorry, New York Times, your Georgia take is wrong” (Editorial, March 3) that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s resisting calls to override the results of the 2020 presidential election somehow represents “Georgia at its best.”
Are we now setting the bar so low that we regard it as exceptional when elected officials follow the law and fulfill the obligations of their positions? If this is the best that Georgia can do, then perhaps The New York Times actually had a point.
JONATHAN HERMAN, DECATUR
