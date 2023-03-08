3/9 Readers write

GENE ROMAN, NEW YORK CITY

City planning should include all modes of transportation

I am sorry Bill Torpy, in his Feb. 27 opinion column, has joined the “two-wheels vs. four-wheels” war.

The Atlanta area’s crazy-quilt road system forces public and private transport onto the same routes. Large numbers of people move around at the same time, resulting in competition for pavement space.

While the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition may seem like an entitled minority, not all bicyclists sport the streamlined silhouette of the Lycra set. Many are in jeans with knapsacks on their backs and peddling to work.

Rather than bending to the overly dominant automobile’s space needs, perhaps we might require proper planning to integrate all modes of transportation.

M.C. ROUSE, TUCKER

You set the bar too low for Georgia’s best

I really must take issue with your argument in “Sorry, New York Times, your Georgia take is wrong” (Editorial, March 3) that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s resisting calls to override the results of the 2020 presidential election somehow represents “Georgia at its best.”

Are we now setting the bar so low that we regard it as exceptional when elected officials follow the law and fulfill the obligations of their positions? If this is the best that Georgia can do, then perhaps The New York Times actually had a point.

JONATHAN HERMAN, DECATUR