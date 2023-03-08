3/8 Readers write

ROBERT BREWER, DECATUR

New York Times on point about Georgia, U.S. Rep. Greene

So it was the heading of Maureen Dowd’s recent opinion column for The New York Times that is the “headline” referred to in the Editorial Board view in March 3′s The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since there was no reference in the “view,” I had to google it. It turns out I had read her column mainly because of the headline. And I thought it was right on point. The alliteration was a bonus.

But here is what I find puzzling: is the editorial board rebutting her point and indicating that the congresswoman from North Georgia is a positive force for something? That the congresswoman is very much like the former governor of Georgia and former president of the United States who went on to launch good deeds on an international scale? That the congresswoman is one of those Georgia residents who have “taught the world a thing or two about kindness and character”?

Puh-leeze.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA