3/30 Readers write

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA

Learn to listen. It builds friendships

Scientists for years have known those with friends seem to live longer than loners.

Some folks today associate only with those who share their religious or political views. Such “silo” or “tribal” relationships might be confining for some thoughtful individuals.

A favorite uncle had lots of friends. He was a business leader, former Army officer, Rotary president and a smart guy with a great sense of humor. He listened to a person’s comment and responded, “So that’s how you feel!” That response does not take sides, shows the speaker you were listening and lets him be heard. It does not challenge, confront, or alienate him but lets him speak his mind.

People want to be heard. Regardless of your agreement or not, it helps build goodwill and better friendships, a nice goal for us all.

Maybe one day others will be as wise as we think we are.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

