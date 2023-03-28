3/29 Readers write

We are a free nation where everyone should be able to practice their religion without fear. That is what our Constitution has guaranteed us.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

Your income taxes can help young adults exiting foster care

Each year in Georgia more than 500 young adults exit the foster care system and are left to fend for themselves; 1 in 6 end up homeless. Now, however, Georgia taxpayers can redirect their tax dollars to assist youth transitioning from foster care and help prevent poverty and homelessness. The Fostering Success Tax Credit passed last year allows Georgia taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar 2023 tax credit for donations made to organizations like Wellroot with support programs for young adults.

Our goal at Wellroot is to stand in the gap and increase hope for youth leaving foster care and entering adulthood without family support. Our programs enable critical, needed services such as life-skills training, tutoring and career development.

None of this would be possible without loving contributions from those in our community. Please consider investing your tax dollars in organizations like Wellroot and give new hope to youth transitioning from foster care. All children need and deserve a loving family with no expiration date.

ALLISON ASHE, PRESIDENT AND CEO, WELLROOT FAMILY SERVICES