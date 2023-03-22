3/23 Readers write

George Will (“Stanford’s woke brats throw a tantrum,” Opinion, March 19) aptly describes the childish miscreants at the esteemed Stanford Law School, who think so highly of themselves they can’t be — what’s that word they like to throw around without knowing its meaning, oh yeah — tolerant of an invited speaker to their school. The appearance of Fifth Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals judge Stuart Kyle Duncan is not an opportunity to learn something that might help them in their future law careers. No, it’s an opportunity for these brats — and an associate dean — to school the judge on how those steeped in diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology treat others, not realizing they are demonstrating mind-numbing groupthink, not the independent, objective thought they’ll need to become effective lawyers.

It appears these law students need to repeat kindergarten, where basic norms of human interaction are taught, or at least read Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”