3/23 Readers write

Stanford law students’ intolerance seems childish

George Will (“Stanford’s woke brats throw a tantrum,” Opinion, March 19) aptly describes the childish miscreants at the esteemed Stanford Law School, who think so highly of themselves they can’t be — what’s that word they like to throw around without knowing its meaning, oh yeah — tolerant of an invited speaker to their school. The appearance of Fifth Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals judge Stuart Kyle Duncan is not an opportunity to learn something that might help them in their future law careers. No, it’s an opportunity for these brats — and an associate dean — to school the judge on how those steeped in diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology treat others, not realizing they are demonstrating mind-numbing groupthink, not the independent, objective thought they’ll need to become effective lawyers.

It appears these law students need to repeat kindergarten, where basic norms of human interaction are taught, or at least read Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

GOP’s ignorance crusade now leads to book bans

One must give credit where credit is due. For years, the GOP at all levels of government embarked on a crusade to manufacture ignorance. Currently, they have stepped up the pace of that crusade. Witness the march to fabricate “news” and outrage over the nonexistent election fraud, to the misinterpretation of the Second Amendment, to the demand to ban books from our classrooms and libraries.

Let’s take a closer look at the book-banning matter. Perhaps Florida and Georgia, in particular, should be more alarmed that they rank 43rd and 46th, respectively, among the states in literacy. Or that in the U.S., 66 percent of 4th-grade students cannot read proficiently, while 54 percent of adults have a literacy rate below the 6th-grade level.

America – keep believing Fox “News” and all the other non-reality “reality” shows. Your witless-ness has plagued us with the likes of George Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron DeSantis, Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump.

J.M. SAULSON, PH.D., SNELLVILLE

