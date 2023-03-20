BreakingNews
South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
X

3/21 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago

Climate change affects everyone, regardless of politics

Re: The news story, “Spring has sprung, but it’s too early” (News, March 13), I was shocked to feel hope when reading this front-page news story on Georgia’s early spring. Not because the second-hottest February on record is good news; it is not. But because the piece notes that warmer temperatures have farmers worried.

For too many people, the “climate issue” is a red-blue issue instead of an issue for everybody. As an evangelical Christian in politically divided Gwinnett County, I’m tired of division and hope we might be in a green spring of awakening awareness.

Food security, energy independence, good paying jobs for local businesses and defending the life of our children with clean air and water are commonsense green solutions we can all rally around – farmers, suburbanites and city-dwellers alike.

I’m glad to hear Gov. Brian Kemp wants to ensure Georgia is “the electric mobility capital of America.” With surface temperatures rising, I’m hopeful we can begin to lower political temperatures too.

MARQUS COLE, SNELLVILLE

U.S. Rep. Greene’s absurdities continue to embarrass

Is there something in the water in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th Congressional District?

Why else would the residents of that district continue to re-elect the woman who once suggested we were being bombarded by space lasers and peddled debunked QAnon conspiracies like Pizzagate, alleging that Clinton and other Democratic Party leaders were running a human-trafficking and pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.?

She continues to be a national laughingstock, from liberals and conservatives alike, including a large share of Georgians.

Greene’s latest forage into absurdity was her claim that an object found along the U.S. southern border was a bomb which turned out to be a “ball of sand” wrapped in duct tape. She demanded that the U.S. military send troops to our southern border. I am relieved that we’re not at war with our Mexican neighbors.

LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper2

UPDATE: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report
8h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
12h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
10h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: contributed

INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK
16h ago
Opinion/Solutions: New oceans treaty holds hope for limiting global warming
18h ago
3/19 Readers write
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
8h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
12h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top