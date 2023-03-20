3/21 Readers write

MARQUS COLE, SNELLVILLE

U.S. Rep. Greene’s absurdities continue to embarrass

Is there something in the water in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th Congressional District?

Why else would the residents of that district continue to re-elect the woman who once suggested we were being bombarded by space lasers and peddled debunked QAnon conspiracies like Pizzagate, alleging that Clinton and other Democratic Party leaders were running a human-trafficking and pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.?

She continues to be a national laughingstock, from liberals and conservatives alike, including a large share of Georgians.

Greene’s latest forage into absurdity was her claim that an object found along the U.S. southern border was a bomb which turned out to be a “ball of sand” wrapped in duct tape. She demanded that the U.S. military send troops to our southern border. I am relieved that we’re not at war with our Mexican neighbors.

LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN