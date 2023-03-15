3/16 Readers write

With simplified tax code, IRS has little to audit

The recent Republican battle cry that the Internal Revenue Service has been weaponized by recent legislation that beefs up enforcement just doesn’t ring true.

For most Americans, the tax code has been simplified to the point that most people now just file the short form. There is really very little to audit. Additionally, tax rates have been cut to the point that even if everyone paid what they rightfully owe, we would still have a huge deficit every year.

Most audits are on high-income earners with complex tax returns. It makes no sense to have very low taxes and then no enforcement.

I see advertisements on conservative TV channels for companies helping people write off the back taxes they owe. There’s nothing patriotic about not paying your fair share of taxes. If there is no risk of getting caught, a lot of folks would claim deductions they weren’t entitled to.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS