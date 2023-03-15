3/16 Readers write

Officials could raise taxes to reopen former Wellstar hospitals
With the closures of the two hospitals mentioned in a March 10 news story that “disproportionately served needy patients and people of color,” why don’t the politicians do what they always do; raise the taxes taxpayers pay?
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and other local leaders always seek the deep pockets of other people to fund their projects. How about a “health tax” on the people who live nearby and used the former Wellstar hospitals? Raise the taxes to where Wellstar is solvent in those two locations. Disregard the screaming from the taxpayers that the elected leaders supposedly represent.
An alternative approach would be to have the city of Atlanta step up and completely fund the hospitals to stay in operation. That should work as effectively as the VA hospitals. Further, that would provide equity for the healthcare of the citizens of Atlanta. Then, the city can use a backdoor approach with the county commissioners to get funding from the taxpayers.
DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK
With simplified tax code, IRS has little to audit
The recent Republican battle cry that the Internal Revenue Service has been weaponized by recent legislation that beefs up enforcement just doesn’t ring true.
For most Americans, the tax code has been simplified to the point that most people now just file the short form. There is really very little to audit. Additionally, tax rates have been cut to the point that even if everyone paid what they rightfully owe, we would still have a huge deficit every year.
Most audits are on high-income earners with complex tax returns. It makes no sense to have very low taxes and then no enforcement.
I see advertisements on conservative TV channels for companies helping people write off the back taxes they owe. There’s nothing patriotic about not paying your fair share of taxes. If there is no risk of getting caught, a lot of folks would claim deductions they weren’t entitled to.
BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS