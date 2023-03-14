3/15 Readers write

There had been a program to feed every school kid lunch for free. The program worked well and greatly reduced child hunger. But it costs $11 billion per year more to feed all kids for free, and fiscal hawks decided we couldn’t afford that, so now it’s gone and hunger is back.

This year, we will give the Pentagon $170 billion to buy weapons and another $145 billion for research and development. The total tab for the military is $800 billion next year, and Congress will add a nice tip to that, as they normally do.