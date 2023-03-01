3/1 Readers write

JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA

Don’t make Georgia ratepayers pay for Plant Vogtle incompetence

I want to thank David Kyler for his in-depth opinion piece on the troubled Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant, “Plant Vogtle costs call for policy reforms” (Opinion, Feb. 15).

I also want to second his condemnation of the state legislature and the Public Service Commission for letting Georgia Power profit from their incompetence in building the two nuclear reactors.

I am a proponent of nuclear power. However, not holding Southern Co. responsible for shoddy workmanship and cost overruns is not the way to build trust for the creation of future power plants. It is inconceivable that all Georgia ratepayers, including the destitute and the elderly, are forced to pay for these overruns while Southern Co. records record profits and its investors receive a hefty profit.

Hopefully, the spike in electric bills will cause Georgia voters to pay more attention to the PSC elections and to hold their representatives accountable for writing Southern Co. a blank check.

ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA