2/28 Readers write

GOP-led states would suffer under Rep. Greene’s ‘national divorce’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a “national divorce” would make an interesting experiment.
Given that 7 of the 10 states that lean Republican are the most dependent on the government, it would be fascinating to watch a GOP-led state try to survive without Democrats to clean up after them. Besides being created on a foundation of half-truths and lies, these Republican ex-states, without environmental and social safety nets, healthcare assistance, gun laws, or responsible fiscal policies, would probably turn into unlivable hellholes over time.
While it’s an interesting idea, as with anything involving Ms. Greene, doing the opposite of what she wants is likely the very best action to take -- especially for conservatives.
BRUCE WHITE, TUCKER
Atlanta and Buckhead must unite to solve crime problem
Cities across our country are faced with random violence. A study in a national report on homicides and non-fatal shootings in Atlanta between January 2021 through December 2021 determined victims and suspects were largely disproportionately Black and male.
The solution to an increase in crime by a group in Buckhead, a thriving community inside the city of Atlanta, is to run and hide. There is hope that the vision a few residents have is not a promise of a safe, white, new town. They may need to remember it is unconstitutional to discriminate against people of color, or by age or gender.
We are better than this. Buckhead and the city of Atlanta have a proud history of supporting nonprofits, lending a helping hand and solving problems such as an increase in crime. We do this in a way that unites us. Business and faith leaders have found paths to inclusion in the workplace, at home and events such as the 1996 Olympics.
We can do better by working together.
C. DIANNE WISNER, ATLANTA