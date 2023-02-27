2/28 Readers write

Atlanta and Buckhead must unite to solve crime problem

Cities across our country are faced with random violence. A study in a national report on homicides and non-fatal shootings in Atlanta between January 2021 through December 2021 determined victims and suspects were largely disproportionately Black and male.

The solution to an increase in crime by a group in Buckhead, a thriving community inside the city of Atlanta, is to run and hide. There is hope that the vision a few residents have is not a promise of a safe, white, new town. They may need to remember it is unconstitutional to discriminate against people of color, or by age or gender.

We are better than this. Buckhead and the city of Atlanta have a proud history of supporting nonprofits, lending a helping hand and solving problems such as an increase in crime. We do this in a way that unites us. Business and faith leaders have found paths to inclusion in the workplace, at home and events such as the 1996 Olympics.

We can do better by working together.

C. DIANNE WISNER, ATLANTA