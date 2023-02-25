2/26 Readers write

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has done another outstanding job by shining light on the appalling actions of out-of-state corporate landlords who abuse lax Georgia laws to exploit tenants in single-family homes.

The power imbalance in the law is immoral, and the stories of hardworking folks spending their time trying to stay ahead of unexplained fees while stuck in uninhabitable dwellings brought this injustice home.

In support of strong middle-class families and communities, and thereby helping reduce crime, the Georgia legislature would be wise to level the field for tenants rather than banning books, whitewashing history and trying to “liberate” Buckhead.

DAVID PURCELL, ATLANTA

Lawmakers talk values, but do nothing for working families

Working families are losing ground every day. Their paychecks don’t keep up with the inflation generated by corporations jacking up prices for no reason other than greed. Worker productivity climbs continuously, but wages stagnate. Rents are being driven up by private equity landlords who are using their mountains of cash to snap up real estate, driving up property values. Food stamps have disappeared for those in greatest need. Poor mothers can’t even afford diapers for their babies. Medical treatment is effectively a privilege, and access to mental health care is as common as tap-dancing, lavender-scented fluorescent unicorns.

So what are they on about down there at the State House? Values. Values are cheap to carp about and get many people so wound up that they forget about everything else.

Republicans are specialists in the values war trade, while neoliberal Democrats will tell you that your boat is sinking because you were too lazy and stupid to get a STEM degree. Not a lot of choice, is there?

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

House Republicans too busy fundraising to legislate

As everyone knows, the Republican party won a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following the recent midterms. Many of us wondered what impact this would have on the overall political situation in Washington, D.C., with a Democrat president and Senate.

Would we see bipartisan legislation? Stalemate? After an embarrassing number of attempts, Kevin McCarthy was selected as Speaker after he made promises to members to get their votes.

What has he accomplished since his selection? Very little! What he has accomplished is to kick off a campaign to raise donations for his party. My emails have essentially gone back to the ridiculous level of funding requests from the Republican Party that existed prior to the midterms.

I recently received mail authored by Speaker McCarthy asking for donations to help them solve the immigration problems along our southern border. Are they expecting donations before starting to solve problems or passing legislation? I am confused and disappointed.

Hopefully, things will change.

NEIL LANG, TYRONE