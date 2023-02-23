2/24 Readers write

The news about the growing national debt was not really much new. Looking at the details, CBO, which regularly underestimates future debt largely because it is required to look out only 10 years and assume current law will hold (when Congress regularly makes tax goodies and entitlement enhancements permanent), estimated interest expense will exceed both defense spending (i.e., the military, with roughly 800 foreign bases -- let’s call it what it is) and non-defense discretionary spending (i.e., what Congress debates on heavily) in 2033.

What will our Georgia Democratic senators do about the situation? Absolutely nothing. I attended a luncheon in January where Jon Ossoff said his job was to figure out what people said they needed and then to find a way to get it to them. That doesn’t cut it, and all will lose when markets start convulsing in the not-too-distant future due to the instability of the U.S. government.