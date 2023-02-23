X
2/24 Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago

Congress must reign in debt before it’s too late

The news about the growing national debt was not really much new. Looking at the details, CBO, which regularly underestimates future debt largely because it is required to look out only 10 years and assume current law will hold (when Congress regularly makes tax goodies and entitlement enhancements permanent), estimated interest expense will exceed both defense spending (i.e., the military, with roughly 800 foreign bases -- let’s call it what it is) and non-defense discretionary spending (i.e., what Congress debates on heavily) in 2033.

What will our Georgia Democratic senators do about the situation? Absolutely nothing. I attended a luncheon in January where Jon Ossoff said his job was to figure out what people said they needed and then to find a way to get it to them. That doesn’t cut it, and all will lose when markets start convulsing in the not-too-distant future due to the instability of the U.S. government.

But, if you’re an average American, you simply don’t care. Feed me, Jon!

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA

Government control over freedoms continues uncontested

Why are progressives so willing to give up their freedoms?

The news media, academia and federal workers rely on socialism to improve people’s lives to whose benefit? This form of governing erodes everyone’s freedoms.

The current administration has managed to convince some people that government can solve all their problems -- nothing could be further from the truth. Instead of solving problems, this government has made a concerted effort to control every aspect of people’s lives.

The willingness of the people to accept mandates and executive dictates during the pandemic has emboldened the government into believing the people can be easily manipulated.

This government’s control of people’s freedoms is not over, as “climate change” mandates will be pushed “to save the planet” using self-appointed powers to control and subjugate.

Don’t be fooled!

THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON

