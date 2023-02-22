2/23 Readers write

Always knew President Carter was a winner
In the spring of 1976, I was a high school junior in my native New Orleans. Very early in the semester, while no one had formally announced, my civics teacher gave the class an assignment to write a paper on who the next president of the United States would be. (Remember, President Ford had recently pardoned Richard Nixon at that time.)
I was the only person in the class to write about an unknown peanut-farming governor of a Southern state. I was given an F. I didn’t get F’s. I was so angry that I kept the paper.
On the first Wednesday after the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November 1976, I took my paper to the teacher and said, “Mr. Altobello, would you care to re-grade this paper?”
Godspeed, Mr. President.
A.M. SMITH, MARIETTA
State lawmakers waste time on silly legislation
I always get nervous when our legislators convene at the beginning of each year for 40 days. I was heartened this year when leaders promised to focus on the basics and avoid controversial issues. However, recent proposals in the state Senate show some folks just can’t help themselves. A bill to mimic an existing federal statute on religious liberty has been introduced. Another bill would take away the local government’s ability to regulate gas-powered leaf blowers. Additionally, legislators have waded into education, introducing one bill to facilitate locking up librarians and another to prevent the teaching of sexual education to those under the age of 16.
Might legislators instead pass a law to punish those who introduce silly legislation? I realize this offense is not as dangerous as teaching sex education to a 15-year-old, but I would consider it at least as serious as making someone use an electric leaf blower.
ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office