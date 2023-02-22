2/23 Readers write

In the spring of 1976, I was a high school junior in my native New Orleans. Very early in the semester, while no one had formally announced, my civics teacher gave the class an assignment to write a paper on who the next president of the United States would be. (Remember, President Ford had recently pardoned Richard Nixon at that time.)

I was the only person in the class to write about an unknown peanut-farming governor of a Southern state. I was given an F. I didn’t get F’s. I was so angry that I kept the paper.