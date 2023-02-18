2/19 Readers write

In 2022, the promoters of one of the most significant events in Atlanta canceled due to the cries of the gun crowd. The cancelation of Music Midtown in 2022 was due to a Georgia law often referred to as “guns everywhere.” The gun rights activists demanded that folks be allowed to carry their guns and threatened to sue the city if the gun rights weren’t allowed.

Here we are in 2023, and the same thing is happening to another major music event due to the cries of a few. This time it’s Sweetwater 420 Festival, which moved to their property, which is private, and they can enforce their own rules. The show, which is scaled back, is what happens when the rights of a few deprive most of their rights. How many more times will this happen?

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

Partisan politics creates health protection barriers

As a now-retired family physician who volunteers at a clinic for uninsured folks, I remind people of the importance of being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. This virus continues to pose a threat to serious illness, especially for the elderly and for those with pre-existing chronic conditions.

People of all ages who get sick with the virus continue to be vectors for the virus, putting others at risk of exposure. The vaccine is our best defense. The clinic offers the vaccine for free.

Unfortunately, Georgia’s Senate just passed legislation on a party-line vote that “would permanently ban any state or local agency, government or school from requiring anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination.” In a country with the world’s best scientific and medical facilities, I find this sort of partisan, anti-scientific, anti-intellectualism ironic and appalling.

We, as primary care providers, are constantly working to protect people from health disasters such as COVID-19. It is hugely frustrating that partisan politics is creating barriers to the health protection of our people.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK

Seeking quality candidates for 2024 presidential run

With the country’s population now over 344 million people, minus illegal immigrants, I can’t help but wonder why the political parties are even considering two elderly men with enough baggage to fill an armada of U-Haul trucks to run for president in 2024.

The Republicans seem to have a few potential candidates not afraid of defying Trump, but I don’t see any qualified ones for Democrats to step into the ring and offend the sitting president. Kamala Harris has lower poll ratings than Biden, and most people seem to be fed up with the radical, progressive Left working hard toward a socialist government with its crazy laws.

I cast my first vote for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1951, and I haven’t missed a vote since then. At age 92, I’ve lived through many campaigns and held elective office, and I’m still of sound mind and body to recognize what is happening to our country. Now I’d run for office again, but I’m probably too young!

LU RYDEN, DULUTH