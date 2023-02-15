2/16 Readers write

Tell our Georgia legislators they shouldn’t police kids’ identities in school. Our children’s character, learning, and future contributions are far more important.

TRACEY NANCE, DECATUR

Lack of civility during State of Union was disturbing

I am quite disturbed by those disruptive Republican congressional members who jeered and booed, called President Biden a liar, and used derogatory language and provocative taunts toward him during his State of the Union speech.

What has happened to our civility and respect for our nation’s institution? Is there no bottom anymore among those who disagree with the president’s speech? Perhaps not. But in an attempt to publicly humiliate the president, these clownish members only bring disgrace and disrepute to themselves and our body politic.

Historically, the State of the Union speech is just that; a speech and not a public debate. Members of Congress are free to strongly disagree with the president’s speech through news, social media, etc.

For those congressional members who choose to engage in a verbal food fight during the president’s State of the Union, we must speak out against them if we want to maintain our democracy and whatever civility is left in our country to express our disagreements respectfully.

TORIN TOGUT, LAWRENCEVILLE