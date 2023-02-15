2/16 Readers write

Ben Hill school board gets it right
I was thoroughly encouraged to see Georgians’ true humanity when I read Josh Reyes’ “Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality.” As a parent and the 2020-2021 Georgia Teacher of the Year, I commend the Ben Hill community for rallying around Superintendent Clements and not allowing personal preferences for others’ sexual orientation to impact what’s best for kids.
Despite politicians’ mischaracterization of teachers and the LGBTQ+ community, an overwhelming majority of Georgia families support and trust their children’s educators.
The neutral framing and factual delivery allow this story’s truth to shine brightly. When we judge folks by their character rather than their identity, we’re able to appreciate the perspectives and contributions of people of all backgrounds, including LGBTQ+ Americans.
Ben Hill got it right, but the newly proposed SB 88 shows our state legislators might not know what Georgians want.
Tell our Georgia legislators they shouldn’t police kids’ identities in school. Our children’s character, learning, and future contributions are far more important.
TRACEY NANCE, DECATUR
Lack of civility during State of Union was disturbing
I am quite disturbed by those disruptive Republican congressional members who jeered and booed, called President Biden a liar, and used derogatory language and provocative taunts toward him during his State of the Union speech.
What has happened to our civility and respect for our nation’s institution? Is there no bottom anymore among those who disagree with the president’s speech? Perhaps not. But in an attempt to publicly humiliate the president, these clownish members only bring disgrace and disrepute to themselves and our body politic.
Historically, the State of the Union speech is just that; a speech and not a public debate. Members of Congress are free to strongly disagree with the president’s speech through news, social media, etc.
For those congressional members who choose to engage in a verbal food fight during the president’s State of the Union, we must speak out against them if we want to maintain our democracy and whatever civility is left in our country to express our disagreements respectfully.
TORIN TOGUT, LAWRENCEVILLE
