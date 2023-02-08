Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality

The letter went viral in local social media circles, spurring numerous responses.

“It is highly unlikely that anyone could find a candidate for superintendent that is more qualified and has the integrity of my friend Dawn Clements,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Furthermore, it would be impossible to find that qualified candidate who also has a love for and a dedication to Ben Hill County Schools like she does.”

Others shared stories of Clements helping them graduate, inspiring them to teach and boosting morale in schools. “She was the best math teacher my son ever had,” one person said.

There was real-life support as well. Hundreds turned out for the board’s called meeting less than two weeks ago, according to a report from the WALB television station. Video from the meeting showed people dressed in school colors and carrying homemade signs. They erupted in cheers after the board voted unanimously to offer Clements the superintendent job.

The board heard some opposition to the move at its meeting Tuesday: Andy Harper, a parent of children in the district, said hiring a superintendent should be a competitive process and the board should conduct a wider search. He also channeled faith to emphasize the importance of the board’s decision, saying, “For he, your creator, lord and master will not take your policies, hirings or activities done by your hands, voice or lack of voice lightly.”

Clements did not respond to requests for an interview.

Ben Hill County, named after a U.S. senator who was a staunch opponent of Reconstruction, is politically conservative. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker won nearly 64% of the vote in last year’s runoff against Democratic incumbent the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Republican presidential nominees have won a similar percentage of the vote in Ben Hill each of the last four elections.

Clements was named interim superintendent in June. She grew up in Fitzgerald, the county’s only incorporated city, and graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1989. Clements has been with the Ben Hill system for 22 years, working as a teacher, coach, instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent/human resources director and chief operating officer.

“Dawn comes to this position with a wealth of knowledge and we are thrilled she is going to lead us forward,” concludes Clements’ bio on the school system’s website.

Jeff Graham, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group Georgia Equality, said he was alerted of the letter circulating in Ben Hill. He was pleased, but not surprised, with how things played out.

“It restores my faith in the fact that Georgians are very fair,” Graham said. “The prevalent attitude is that folks should be judged based on their merit and ability to do a job.”

Federal law provides protections that prohibits most employers, including a school board, from denying someone a job because of sexuality. However, Graham said the federal language doesn’t say that clearly enough and Georgia has no employment protection laws. His organization is pushing for the state to enact laws that specifically say discrimination based on sexuality and gender identity is illegal.