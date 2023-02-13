2/14 Readers write

President can’t hide from shortcomings during second run
Joe Biden was elected president by the Democrats, who were clever enough to keep him in his basement and away from the public, off the campaign trail.
A fictitious Biden was elected. The policies enacted under his name reek of socialism and, at the very least, are more left-leaning than basement Biden was portrayed to be.
It looks like Biden will run for a second term; if so, the Democrats will not be able to put him back in the basement. They would have a fight on their hands after his recent State of the Union Address. Biden enjoyed the walk into the chamber, the clamoring for a handshake, the hugs, the cheering during his speech, and later the accolades.
He mistook a historical obligatory overly zealous reception as confirmation of his popularity and success. Biden read his teleprompter lines well, but when he went off script, as enjoyable as it was to him, the cringe factor of his misspeaking was a reminder of his octogenarian shortcomings.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
Biden deserves credit, not disrespect
According to nonpartisan analysts and historians, President Biden has achieved more legislatively than any president since Lyndon B. Johnson. Yet, unbelievably, he is despised by many as a “do-nothing president.”
His record includes economic relief, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a U.S.-led NATO coalition to fight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, lower prescription prices, including insulin and a program to re-establish U.S. semiconductor manufacturing dominance which had been drained away by foreign manufacturers.
To me, there seems to be a complete disconnect by many Americans. Add to this the complete disrespect the president received from GOP House members in his State of the Union speech, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had to be shushed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. If I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was witnessing a British Parliament session.
Has the act of decency been replaced by incivility? I certainly hope not.
LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN