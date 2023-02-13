2/14 Readers write

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Biden deserves credit, not disrespect

According to nonpartisan analysts and historians, President Biden has achieved more legislatively than any president since Lyndon B. Johnson. Yet, unbelievably, he is despised by many as a “do-nothing president.”

His record includes economic relief, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a U.S.-led NATO coalition to fight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, lower prescription prices, including insulin and a program to re-establish U.S. semiconductor manufacturing dominance which had been drained away by foreign manufacturers.

To me, there seems to be a complete disconnect by many Americans. Add to this the complete disrespect the president received from GOP House members in his State of the Union speech, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had to be shushed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. If I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was witnessing a British Parliament session.

Has the act of decency been replaced by incivility? I certainly hope not.

LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN