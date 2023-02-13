BreakingNews
Doraville police officer charged with concealing Gwinnett 16-year-old’s death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

2/14 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
28 minutes ago

President can’t hide from shortcomings during second run

Joe Biden was elected president by the Democrats, who were clever enough to keep him in his basement and away from the public, off the campaign trail.

A fictitious Biden was elected. The policies enacted under his name reek of socialism and, at the very least, are more left-leaning than basement Biden was portrayed to be.

It looks like Biden will run for a second term; if so, the Democrats will not be able to put him back in the basement. They would have a fight on their hands after his recent State of the Union Address. Biden enjoyed the walk into the chamber, the clamoring for a handshake, the hugs, the cheering during his speech, and later the accolades.

He mistook a historical obligatory overly zealous reception as confirmation of his popularity and success. Biden read his teleprompter lines well, but when he went off script, as enjoyable as it was to him, the cringe factor of his misspeaking was a reminder of his octogenarian shortcomings.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Biden deserves credit, not disrespect

According to nonpartisan analysts and historians, President Biden has achieved more legislatively than any president since Lyndon B. Johnson. Yet, unbelievably, he is despised by many as a “do-nothing president.”

His record includes economic relief, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a U.S.-led NATO coalition to fight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, lower prescription prices, including insulin and a program to re-establish U.S. semiconductor manufacturing dominance which had been drained away by foreign manufacturers.

To me, there seems to be a complete disconnect by many Americans. Add to this the complete disrespect the president received from GOP House members in his State of the Union speech, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had to be shushed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. If I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was witnessing a British Parliament session.

Has the act of decency been replaced by incivility? I certainly hope not.

LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Doraville police officer charged with concealing Gwinnett 16-year-old’s death48m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: Judge signs off on wayward juror’s 30-page essay
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA drops rail plans for Atlanta’s Clifton Corridor
57m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
8h ago

Bradley’s Buzz: It was defensive holding. Deal with it
9h ago
The Latest

Opinions/Solutions: What Lego – yes, Lego – can teach us about managing big energy...
13h ago
Inspiration to start your week
13h ago
Opinion/Solutions: New French law will blanket parking lots with solar panels
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
8h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top