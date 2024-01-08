1/9 Readers write

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) 2018 also reported, “Research Confirms Roadway Safety Benefits of Traffic Enforcement,” that high visibility enforcement reduces dangerous driving behaviors.

Lowering speed limits and seeing officers demonstrate respectful enforcement to protect us on the highways may help a lot to improve traffic safety and regard for our protectors.

Similar to other major issues (firearm safety, excess greenhouse emissions), we need to build political will and communicate our concerns to our elected officials.

Realizing self-control can be boosted by collective agreements on enforcement.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Australia sets great standard for highway safety

If we want to fix or at least decrease the death crisis on our highways and save a great deal of money studying this problem, all we need to do is look at Australia.

People obey the speed limit because there are cameras/radar on the roads everywhere with visual reminders and “voice” reminders on Google Maps users. If you speed, you lose your license and get a huge fine. Billboards are everywhere along the roads stating don’t drink and drive, or you will lose your car or license or be fined.

Signs everywhere state to stay in your “slow” lane unless “overtaking” another vehicle. And people are just more courteous everywhere. And they simply obey the law! The key to this is enforcement and not just warnings. There must be consequences.

It’s a pleasure to drive in Australia, as it is a pleasure to live there. We can learn about many issues that are not a problem there but are huge here and are getting worse by the minute.

DARREL J. GILBERT, SANDY SPRINGS