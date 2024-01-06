1/7 Readers write

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

U.S. must continue to stand firm against Russian aggression

As an American and conservative Republican, I can’t sit idly by and watch my party abandon Ukraine, jeopardizing our freedom and safety.

Having fled Russian tyranny 35 years ago, I know firsthand the danger posed by Putin, whose despicable tyranny threatens global safety. Ukraine is our ally and our enemies are watching our every move to determine how we will handle their future aggression. Do you think the U.S. can be safe if this evil is allowed to win?

I urge the Republicans withholding aid from Ukraine to consider that Russia already invaded two countries, Georgia and Ukraine and they’re threatening to invade others, including NATO members, which would require our military to intervene.

They’re engaged in reckless military collaboration with our worst enemies, including China, Iran and North Korea. We must take a firm stand against Russian aggression.

MICHAEL LURYE, WOODSTOCK

PSC leaders issue glass recycling challenge for high schools

Glass is infinitely recyclable, but yet it is going into Georgia landfills by the ton. That’s why Georgia Public Service Commission Commissioner Jason Shaw and I have resurrected a high school glass recycling contest that had been started in 1977.

It was then, as student council president at North Clayton High School, that I learned the value of old glass. My school collected tons of bottles and jars and saw them become something else.

Today, that same lesson is available and contest stakeholders, including Valdosta’s Arglass, The Coca-Cola Co. and Georgia Natural Gas, believe students may be the key. By starting with school clubs and offering cash prizes, as was done in the ‘70s, student club leaders can be made aware of recycling habits and how they benefit our environment and reduce landfill deposits.

To find out more, contact me at the PSC at techols@psc.ga.gov and good luck.

TIM ECHOLS, VICE CHAIR, GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Can’t beat ‘Torpy method’ for long-term fitness

I thoroughly enjoyed Bill Torpy’s reflections on 35 years of workouts, “Paper trail - or stack - proves 35 years of workouts,” (News, Jan. 4).

Three points are key. First, keeping records of your workouts creates personal accountability. If you want to take this to the next level, share workout information with a friend or family member to create accountability with another person. Second, aim for averaging five days of workouts per week, not seven. Things come up, and you cannot push hard on all fronts all of the time. If work is crazy or you aren’t feeling well, then cut yourself some slack on your workouts. Finally, as you age, adapt to injuries and change what you do. Bad knee - switch from running to walking or hiking. Bad shoulder - give up the heavy weights and start biking.

Overall, keep moving on a regular basis and build in accountability and habits to keep you going. The “Torpy method” works. Move it or lose it!

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA