1/6 Readers write

Trump’s lack of financial transparency raises suspicion

It’s not surprising that a Dec. 30 letter about Donald Trump’s tax returns should be skewed: everything about Trump’s finances has been a source of contention and confusion for many years.

Until he entered politics, he was just a private citizen. When he became president, he was no longer just a private citizen. He was our most public citizen. Since Nixon’s presidency, incoming presidents have made at least a summary of their tax information public. Whether Trump is guilty of a variety of fraudulent actions is yet to be determined, but the truth will be out.

The deeper question about his returns is why he chose opacity over transparency. He railed against Hillary Clinton for failing to reveal emails, but he now resists coming clean to Americans about his possible financial machinations. Maintaining secrecy automatically makes Trump look evasive, deceptive, obstructive, or frightened.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA