1/4 Readers write

Republican-led carelessness with COVID costs lives
How many more Americans will die from COVID-19 because Republicans have made getting vaccinated and wearing masks a political issue?
First, ex-president Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus and criticized the CDC and NIH because they advocated shutting things down to stop the virus from spreading. Then elected Republican officials around the country jumped on the bandwagon, shouting that personal freedom and individual rights were being threatened by mask-wearing and vaccination mandates.
Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to have the companies that make vaccines investigated.
Over 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. How many more will die because of this Republican-led foolishness?
PAUL GLASSER, DECATUR
Victor Hill’s influence in Clayton should be rejected
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill shouldn’t have been allowed to influence the County Commission’s decision on whom to appoint to serve as interim sheriff until electing a new sheriff. Perhaps Levon Allen, former chief deputy of the office, might be the best candidate — but that selection should not have been because Victor Hill favored him! Hill’s social media manager, Carl Johnson, called Hill “retired” on Facebook. Now convicted (in federal court) of crimes committed through his authority as sheriff, Hill was suspended from sheriff’s duties by Gov. Brian Kemp and stripped of his Georgia law enforcement certification. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
Hill also had troubles with South Carolina law enforcement, before his move to Georgia. His ideas have brought unmerited problems (including through some unconstitutional actions) to his locations in the office. Unconstitutional actions are often rightfully called “corruption” where occurring in government.
Victor Hill’s influence needs to be rejected so that Clayton County can be improved for the citizens.
TOM STREETS, ATLANTA
