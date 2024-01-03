1/3 Readers write

Currently, the State Election Board has five members, with three chosen by lawmakers. That is not fair to Georgia’s independent voters, which is all of us. Instead of having parties and politicians choose the election board members, why not have yearly rotations of randomly selected Georgia voters, like jury duty?

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Hope ‘24 sees change in nation’s direction

Re: The Dec. 29 opinion piece, “‘23 gave us reasons to give up, but I won’t,” there were abundant reasons for us to give up in ‘23, but hope springs eternal.

We knew that Joe Biden’s term would end and hoped something would be left to build on again.

The opinion piece author says some version of autocracy is likely, and that’s possible; at least a voice of authority with the backing of Congress.

If Donald Trump will close our Southern border to unauthorized migrants, unshackle our police officers and stop the squandering of tax dollars, we will be on the road to recovery.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS