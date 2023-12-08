12/8 Readers write

Rather than try to create unfounded worry that Trump will try to imprison his critics (half of the country), Mr. Luckovich should worry that the Dems’ use of the legal system as a political tool will lead directly to Trump’s reelection.

Everyone can see what is going on, and legal martyr Trump may win in 2024 as a result.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Past failed policies created Trumpism, national debt

Trumpism didn’t just happen overnight. The policies that gave us the Great Recession set the stage to make a strongman appealing.

Past leaders looked the other way as migrants took over large swaths of construction work. Migrants already had agriculture because of the loss of the family farm to big businesses. The additional loss of manufacturing jobs to cheap labor overseas was the icing on the cake, as far as the anti-migrant sentiment goes. Further alienating traditional blue-collar workers were the failed policies that caused millions to lose their homes and credit in the Great Recession.

President Hoover campaigned on putting a chicken in every pot. We now seem to strive to put an unearned check in every mailbox. All these checks are backed by borrowed money. Two days of reckoning are coming -- the return of the lying strongman and the day when we can no longer pay interest on our national debt.

Happy days are not here again for our country. Let’s just be clear-eyed about how we got here.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS