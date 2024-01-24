1/24 Readers write

One element should be non-negotiable -- no new generation should come from fossil fuels. To do otherwise would not take the emergency of climate change seriously.

From the hearings, it seemed clear that a different element was considered non-negotiable – no price increases to customers. Of course, nobody wants to see prices increase, particularly after the recent increases related to Plant Vogtle. But price increases would reduce consumption and the funds generated could be used to implement energy efficiency and relief programs for low-income households.

It may be worth paying more for energy to accommodate economic development without putting new fossil fuel generation online.

ED OUTLAW, PEACHTREE CITY

Denying basic rights destroys democracy

Answering a recent letter writer, I fully intend to vote for true democracy in November against much recent false labeling in America.

America’s founding fathers sought to escape tyrannies and enumerated several specific rights endowed by our Creator - not “granted” conditionally by the government. It is not “destroying democracy” to insist upon all Constitutional rights for American citizens - including the presumption of innocence until being proven guilty of charges.

Lacking basics in foundation builds a house of cards! The incessant repetition of allegations is not proof in court. The right to have evidence forensically examined to prove truth versus falsehood is not properly denied. In fact, those who deny the basic rights of Americans are the ones who are destroying democracy.

Narrative control (censorship) is a despot’s weapon, wrongfully employed by totalitarian bullies. Some people call self-defense “the big lie” instead of “a right.”

Labels “good” and “bad” are reversed, like in Orwell’s “1984.” This house of cards will fall. But the cards first, or America herself?

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA