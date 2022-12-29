12/30 Readers write

Trump conned voters, divided country

All you folks who voted for Trump in the 2020 election, you have no one to blame but yourselves for the criminal fiasco he created.

I would say that if you did vote for him, you are missing an important filter that allows you to see when you’re being conned so that you don’t get drawn in by the lies and subterfuge. I have pity for those of you who were so easily conned by this snake oil salesman. The ends don’t justify the means. Trump’s big picture is full of treachery and greed. The only people who benefited from Trump being elected were the super-rich and the multinational corporations that took away jobs from hard-working Americans and gave them to ill-treated workers in other countries who make pennies on the dollar.

Let’s hope we’ve seen the last of this greedy evil man who cares only about himself. His legacy will be looked back on as being one that hurt and divided our country.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR