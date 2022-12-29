12/30 Readers write

Trump’s returns should remain private while under IRS audit
The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee is making a big mistake. Their decision is one of spite and retribution, not public service. The committee members do not understand the tax returns nor will they be understood by laymen. The returns are under audit and should be private until the IRS has completed its exams.
Trump provides jobs. Businessmen and women that provide jobs take advantage of all the rules and regulations provided by Congress, which encourages investments by the business community. If Trump reported losses, they were made possible by the same rules and regs that other companies employ. None of his losses created negative equity - that’s not allowed - but they may have reduced his tax liability. Dollars saved are used for more investments and to provide additional jobs.
The Washington committees hounding Trump are not businesspeople. But they are vengeful Democrat politicians, jealous individuals incapable of owning and operating a successful enterprise. They are media darlings, though.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS
Trump conned voters, divided country
All you folks who voted for Trump in the 2020 election, you have no one to blame but yourselves for the criminal fiasco he created.
I would say that if you did vote for him, you are missing an important filter that allows you to see when you’re being conned so that you don’t get drawn in by the lies and subterfuge. I have pity for those of you who were so easily conned by this snake oil salesman. The ends don’t justify the means. Trump’s big picture is full of treachery and greed. The only people who benefited from Trump being elected were the super-rich and the multinational corporations that took away jobs from hard-working Americans and gave them to ill-treated workers in other countries who make pennies on the dollar.
Let’s hope we’ve seen the last of this greedy evil man who cares only about himself. His legacy will be looked back on as being one that hurt and divided our country.
MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR