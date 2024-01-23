1/23 Readers write

Do the people in charge under the Gold Dome truly value every child’s life?

What if an additional $6,500 went to every child in poverty for universal Pre-K? If every child walked through the schoolhouse door well nourished, healthy and seasonally clothed, assured of clean air, water, safe food, affordable healthcare and housing?

All of Georgia’s children might know that the adults in charge cared for them and their chance for success would be more equal.

ELLEN V. HARRISON, PICKENS COUNTY

Let’s put famous Trump quote in the right context

Winston Churchill said, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” And no matter how often they’re caught with their pants down, leftists keep using a lie if it benefits them.

A recent letter writer joins President Biden in perpetuating the Charlottesville lie -- the one Biden claims inspired him to run for president. To smear Trump, the writer says, “The racists who co-mingled with civil rights groups for a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 prompted President Trump to pronounce there were good people on both sides.”

Neither “racists” -- nor, as Biden says, “neo-Nazis” -- prompted Trump’s statement. Trump’s belief there were “very fine people” on both sides of that day’s conflict was about tearing down Robert E. Lee’s statue.

Rahm Emanuel said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Leftists treat lies the same way. Haters gonna hate; liars gonna lie.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA