12/28 Readers write

The GOP lost two Senate seats in 2020 and one again in 2022 in Georgia because of party infighting, and here we are again prepared to upset the House Leader due to silly infighting.

In 2020, Trump caused the loss. Despite his many, many accomplishments as president, he lost the vote due to his unpopular behavior, leaving us with our current disastrous administration. His persistent denial of his election loss caused many in the GOP to not vote in the Senate runoffs, causing Georgia to elect two Democratic senators and again causing a loss in the 2022 Senate runoff. But he is not solely to blame. So many continue to listen to him, but he needs to bow out. And now we have one (of seven) of our own House members, U.S. Rep Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, railing against electing Kevin McCarthy as leader of the House unless McCarthy agrees to a new rule that would allow for a vote at any time to boot out a speaker. Seriously? We are better than that. The GOP needs to develop a platform, unify and make progress. Otherwise, we are just handing it all to the Democrats.