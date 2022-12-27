ajc logo
X

12/28 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
41 minutes ago

Republican infighting is another setback for GOP

The GOP lost two Senate seats in 2020 and one again in 2022 in Georgia because of party infighting, and here we are again prepared to upset the House Leader due to silly infighting.

In 2020, Trump caused the loss. Despite his many, many accomplishments as president, he lost the vote due to his unpopular behavior, leaving us with our current disastrous administration. His persistent denial of his election loss caused many in the GOP to not vote in the Senate runoffs, causing Georgia to elect two Democratic senators and again causing a loss in the 2022 Senate runoff. But he is not solely to blame. So many continue to listen to him, but he needs to bow out. And now we have one (of seven) of our own House members, U.S. Rep Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, railing against electing Kevin McCarthy as leader of the House unless McCarthy agrees to a new rule that would allow for a vote at any time to boot out a speaker. Seriously? We are better than that. The GOP needs to develop a platform, unify and make progress. Otherwise, we are just handing it all to the Democrats.

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO, GA

Better election, ballot procedures would stop needless runoffs

There is a solution to some of the most needless runoff elections. Candidates who do not have a certain percentage of public opinion polling support do not get on the general ballot. The percentage can be debated: 15%, maybe 10%. In the case of the latest runoff between Warnock and Walker, the libertarian candidate had little public opinion polling support and no chance. For this minor candidate to cost the state millions is silly and unnecessary. An obstacle to this proposal may be that the ballots need to be set very early because of early voting; however, this is a good reason to not have early voting so early and before the debates are over.

DR. JOHN HAVICK, STONE MOUNTAIN

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode6h ago

Breaking: Wellstar, Augusta University Health developing plan for a partnership
3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes
12h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK
8h ago
Readers write
13h ago
Opinion/Solutions: Traveling oral surgeon meets people where they live
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
11h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top