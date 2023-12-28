12/28 Readers write

In the U.S.A., people vote and Trump will be thanking the Colorado court when, in my opinion, his poll numbers will soar because of the early Christmas gift Trump did not expect.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Primary purpose of college is education, not entertainment

Perhaps 30 years ago, I saw news about a professor at UGA complaining that her football-playing students were being given unmerited advantages over other students. Their college participation was more highly credited for athletics than for academics. State taxpayers were required to subsidize people bringing reduced economic advantages to the state through overall employment scenarios.

An AJC Dec. 18 article told statistics of former UGA football players having far lower graduation rates than most other NCAA Division 1 (athletics) universities.

While sports generate entertainment for many people, the relative value to the majority of Georgians paying taxes to subsidize college sports is too low as contrasted with the numbers of economic and other life functions supported by academic achievements and improved employment for far higher numbers of Georgians.

Required taxes are extortion if applied to things unhelpful to more Georgians. Taxes fund public colleges. Colleges’ primary purpose is higher education, not entertainment.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA