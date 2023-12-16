12/17 Readers write

Is there evidence for it? No, not so far. But that doesn’t matter, does it? The show is what counts.

Delay and secrecy infringe on voters’ right to know

As a U.S. citizen and a voter, my right to free and fair elections is protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Whether the election is for a village council person or a U.S. president, every voter has a right to know each candidate’s personal and political record in order to make an informed choice. To hide or delay my access to a candidate’s record infringes on my right and my responsibility to know.

The judiciary is a servant to the Constitution. It is the sworn duty of every court to resolve, in a timely manner and without fear or favor, each legal action brought before it.

Other than the rights promised by the Constitution to all citizens, a candidate is not provided any special protections, neither as a party in a civil action nor as a defendant in a criminal action. Delay and secrecy provided solely for the benefit of a candidate infringe on every voter’s right to know.

KATHRINE DAVIDSON ARRINGTON, ATLANTA

Democracy is the only ballot issue that matters

We can debate the age of candidates, issues ranging from the border, Ukraine, Israel, entitlement programs, abortion, healthcare, gun control, pick your hot item.

What we shouldn’t be debating on is whether the press should be free, insufficiently loyal generals should be executed, leaving NATO, abandoning our allies, deep state conspiracy theories, accepting inflammatory xenophobic language and revenge politics.

As we approach the primaries, and if you choose to support a Republican candidate, consider an alternative, vary your sources of news to hear all viewpoints and fact-check.

The only issue on the ballot is the future of democracy. The rest is a distant second.

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA

Ballot QR codes won’t ensure a correct tally

State leadership didn’t heed the clear majority of Georgians opposed to election ballot QR codes because of a lack of transparency and the additional expense.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is now requesting $4.7 million to purchase devices for every precinct to enable voters to verify QR codes and $3 million for a voter education campaign to inform voters it’s their responsibility to make sure the QR codes are correct.

The additional devices won’t ensure the actual ballot readers correctly tally QR codes. They will cost millions more than their purchase price to securely store, program and maintain over their service lives.

It’s the same old lack of transparency and more cost. One thing Plant Vogtle has demonstrated to Georgians is the willingness of state elected officials to throw good money after bad to save face.

DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA

AI developers have biases, too

Re: the news story, “How Black Atlanta leaders could help tackle racial disparities in AI” (News, Dec. 13), racial disparities will be found when there are no racial disparities. Who will decide if one is being treated unfairly due to their race?

Thin-skinned folks are often offended when no offense is intended.

AI developers have biases just like everyone else. If we allow AI to think for us, someone will be offended. That’s also saying that Black leaders have biases, too.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS