12/15 Readers write

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Georgia’s GOP doesn’t care about average person

The voting maps are revealing — solid red for Herschel Walker in virtually all rural areas. Herschel, utterly unqualified, received nearly 2 million votes. What gives?

To our rural neighbors: the GOP does not care about you! Oh sure, they give you a double dose of propaganda about religion, automatic gun ownership, the need to ban books and censure teachers and the joy of discriminating against gay people and anyone else perceived as “different.”

But here’s what it comes down to: the GOP is all about the protection of white wealth and privilege. You are being played with cultural issues that they really care nothing about.

Think about it: “conservatives” want the status quo, i.e., enormous profits benefiting only the already-wealthy elite. They do not give a damn about the average person, whether that person happens to be in an urban or rural part of the state.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE