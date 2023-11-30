12/1 Readers write

My friend died from COVID last month. After he got COVID over two years ago, he had constant complications with his lungs. His oxygen capacity and breathing steadily worsened. It was hard to watch. Had he gotten a vaccine, the odds are high that he’d still be with us, making us better.

Not now. I’ll forever blame those who disregarded science.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA

Rap lyrics have negative effect, regardless of race

In the news story, “Opening statements in Young Thug trial set,” (Metro, Nov. 27), even if the rap lyrics in question were proven to be legal, they are immoral and have a negative effect on youngsters who are looking for mentors. It matters not if the performer is Black or white. Johnny Cash’s lyrics appealed to prisoners.

If the district attorney thinks the lyrics are a prelude to criminal activity, it’s hers to prove. If the defendants took part in criminal gang activity, then the decision will be the jurors’ responsibility. And the verdict will be very interesting and headline news.

Justice is blind, right?

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS