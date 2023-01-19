1/19 Readers write

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ‘Balanced Views’ tend to lean left

Thank you for putting “From the Left” and “From the Right” headings on your Sunday Balanced Views columns. Using nationally syndicated columns from The Washington Post and The New York Times sometimes makes discerning which is from the left and which from the right challenging. The Jan. 15 selections are a good example. From the Left features Eugene Robinson’s “United States exports its election denialism to Brazil,” and From the Right has Ross Douthat’s “Brazil’s Jan. 6 imitation again shows futility of populism.”

It is said there’s a wide gulf between the political left and right, but in the editorials of the Post and the Times, the gulf often shrinks to a less discernible gap between the tepid right and the left, widening only if the left goes far left. I could be encouraged to view somewhat interchangeable left and right columns as a sign of hope if both columns ever leaned right instead of always left.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA