11/29 Readers write

After our visit, we went back to the terminal to catch our plane to Austin, Texas. On our way to the gate, we stopped for a sandwich at a small kiosk. After leaving, we headed down the long hall toward our gate. The woman who sold the sandwiches caught up with us to return my credit card, which I had left in the scanner. I know -- stupid me. But, at my age, with some memory issues, I really appreciate the effort these working women of Atlanta showed to keep me from losing my stuff! I’m thankful to them.

MARK GILBERTSON, SEGUIN, TEXAS

Republican tax cuts have rigged system against working people

In a sense, it’s hilarious that most Americans believe Republicans are better on the economy than Democrats. After all, Republicans have been the vanguard in rigging the system against working people.

Of course, post-Clinton Democrats have stood by and watched, so they don’t deserve any respect either, but the truth is that Republicans have systematically deconstructed every lingering aspect of the New Deal, which was responsible for the rise of the middle class.

So, what people seem to be saying is that living in a deepening state of precarity is a prerequisite to being in the money, and they’re all for it. OK.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN