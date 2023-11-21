11/22 Readers write

Hospital closing should concern state lawmakers
Every time a new plant announces plans to open in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp takes credit and promises tax and other incentives. A major hospital in Atlanta closes and it’s only an Atlanta problem. It’s like inviting someone to dinner and rationing one of the most important items on the menu.
Just over a year ago, I had a life-threatening emergency and the Atlanta Fire Department responded and treated me on-site for anaphylaxis caused by yellowjacket stings while working in my backyard. The AFD rushed me to the Atlanta Medical Center for other much-needed treatment.
The hospital was crowded and maybe understaffed; however, I recovered and will forever praise the doctors and staff at Atlanta Medical Center and the Atlanta Fire Department. A few weeks later, without notice, Atlanta Medical Center closed and remains closed.
How many other citizens have needed the services of the now-closed facility? It is within walking distance of the Capitol.
It is time for state of Georgia officials to work with the necessary community officials to resolve this health issue before it worsens.
CLARENCE G. KILLIAN SR., ATLANTA
Unity essential to future of our nation
The word “united” is part of our name, the United States. Yet the forces of disunity are working 24/7 to pull us apart.
The balance of Republicans and Democrats in most states is close to 50% each, but a few percentage points one way or the other doesn’t make any state all blue or all red -- we’re a blend.
The U.S. has always been a melting pot and that is a strength. E Pluribus Unum. A coalition of red and blue could arrive at a reasonable compromise on any issue in the absence of extremist rhetoric and obstruction.
Unity is essential to our future. And it’s right in front of us, in our name -- the United States.
GARY DIFFLEY, MARIETTA