11/22 Readers write

The hospital was crowded and maybe understaffed; however, I recovered and will forever praise the doctors and staff at Atlanta Medical Center and the Atlanta Fire Department. A few weeks later, without notice, Atlanta Medical Center closed and remains closed.

How many other citizens have needed the services of the now-closed facility? It is within walking distance of the Capitol.

It is time for state of Georgia officials to work with the necessary community officials to resolve this health issue before it worsens.

CLARENCE G. KILLIAN SR., ATLANTA

Unity essential to future of our nation

The word “united” is part of our name, the United States. Yet the forces of disunity are working 24/7 to pull us apart.

The balance of Republicans and Democrats in most states is close to 50% each, but a few percentage points one way or the other doesn’t make any state all blue or all red -- we’re a blend.

The U.S. has always been a melting pot and that is a strength. E Pluribus Unum. A coalition of red and blue could arrive at a reasonable compromise on any issue in the absence of extremist rhetoric and obstruction.

Unity is essential to our future. And it’s right in front of us, in our name -- the United States.

GARY DIFFLEY, MARIETTA