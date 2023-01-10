1/11 Readers write

Reader response overwhelming for Ukraine disaster relief

I wish to express my gratitude to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for its very being. In the week just before the close of 2022, your news organization published two pieces regarding the HelpingUkraine.us effort -- one was my opinion piece and the other was an excellent news story for Inspire Atlanta by Nancy Badertscher.

Because of the power of the press and your beautiful expression of concern for those on the other side of our world suffering from war, many in Atlanta stepped up to make contributions and to keep our powerful movement going. As Georgia volunteer Ken Ward returns to Ukraine this month, it is with your readers’ compassion and contributions that we continue our journey of disaster relief.

Thank you, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Press on.

EMORY MORSBERGER, ATLANTA