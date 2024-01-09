1/10 Readers write

Mental health centers around the state have more beds than they can fill because of staffing shortages.

And if you want to fight the causes of violent crime, then fully fund mental health services.

The public education funding formula was set in the 1980s -- 40 years ago! How can that possibly reflect current educational needs for technology and safety? Georgia needs students educated enough for jobs, not crime.

So, Gov. Kemp, which is more important: investing in Georgia’s future or grabbing for Republican power?

BETSY SHACKELFORD, DECATUR

Gay was unqualified to lead Harvard

I went to high school and college in the 1960s. From 9th grade onward, we were taught and counseled in English/language, history and even science classes never to plagiarize when writing.

Former Harvard President Gay deserved to be fired as she merely “checked all of the boxes” to meet DEI/woke, liberal criteria needed to get appointed as president of Harvard, although totally unqualified. She is an embarrassment to all Black African Americans, very similar to the BLM fraudulent leadership. This type of behavior makes it very difficult for the average Black, hard-working individual to continue gaining necessary respect and for getting ahead in our competitive society.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK