1/10 Readers write

Put surplus funds toward mental health, education
Hey, Georgians. The legislature is convening, and one of their main orders of business is to approve a budget. Georgia has a huge budget surplus and Gov. Brian Kemp wants to spend a big part of it giving us tax cuts, i.e., buying votes for Republicans.
If Georgia wants to fight crime and nurture a workforce to meet the demands of the 2020s, I would rather he do two things: Fund mental health staffing to meet current needs and revise and fund the QBE, Quality Basic Education formula.
Mental health centers around the state have more beds than they can fill because of staffing shortages.
And if you want to fight the causes of violent crime, then fully fund mental health services.
The public education funding formula was set in the 1980s -- 40 years ago! How can that possibly reflect current educational needs for technology and safety? Georgia needs students educated enough for jobs, not crime.
So, Gov. Kemp, which is more important: investing in Georgia’s future or grabbing for Republican power?
BETSY SHACKELFORD, DECATUR
Gay was unqualified to lead Harvard
I went to high school and college in the 1960s. From 9th grade onward, we were taught and counseled in English/language, history and even science classes never to plagiarize when writing.
Former Harvard President Gay deserved to be fired as she merely “checked all of the boxes” to meet DEI/woke, liberal criteria needed to get appointed as president of Harvard, although totally unqualified. She is an embarrassment to all Black African Americans, very similar to the BLM fraudulent leadership. This type of behavior makes it very difficult for the average Black, hard-working individual to continue gaining necessary respect and for getting ahead in our competitive society.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK