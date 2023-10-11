10/12 Readers write

Jim Jordan refused to testify before the House Committee investigating the turmoil at the Capitol on January 6th, disqualifying him for the speakership.

Mr. Jordan said he had no information and he further said the committee was so partisan that it would cloud their judgment. Hillary Clinton endured 11 hours of questioning before Jim Jordan in what was clearly a partisan hatchet job about Benghazi. While none of this is really that bad, how could Jim Jordan be a Speaker who could work with Democrats and others who don’t share his devotion to Donald Trump?

The Republicans need to do away with the rule that one member can motion to vacate the chair and they need to elect a speaker more from the center of the spectrum. Jim Jordan is a recipe for more turmoil and disaster.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Voting machine secrecy not a problem

I can’t understand all the noise about voting machine secrecy.

In a supervised room, a random person passes a few other random voters at a machine that is completely shielded on three sides. The voter’s body almost completely blocks the fourth side. In the second it takes to pass, chances are almost zero that anything is visible in the tiny windows beside the voter.

This sounds like a panic in search of a problem.

NOELL WILSON, CARROLLTON

Refreshing to read Hummer’s column on Braves

It’s a wise maxim that says there are things you never miss until they’re gone. How refreshing it was to read the October 6 AJC Afternoon Update and be surprised to see a column by the erstwhile sportswriter Steve Hummer. His “Ten Things I Absolutely Love About These Braves” was replete with the Hummerisms to which we spoiled readers had become inured: insight, wit, colorful phrasing and what I term benign sarcasm.

Come back more often, Steve! We miss you.

FRANK BRENNAN, ACWORTH