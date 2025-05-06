05/07 Mike Luckovich: Thanks, Mom

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
A Ranger’s perspective on Trump’s first 100 days — the world is listening
Donald Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival.
Readers write
AJC writers are concerned about Trump's disdain for clean energy tax credits, the president abandoning Ukraine and the abolishment of the Department of Education
Redirecting focus of service away from Eastside Trail along Beltline would be a major setback, costing millions
Despite some objections to temporary construction impacts, the Atlanta Beltline should continue as planned, offering long-term mobility benefit.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention
A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.
He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail
A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.
Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race
The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.