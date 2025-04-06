Breaking: Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes
Opinion
Opinion

04/06 Mike Luckovich: Lifeguard has doubts

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

Readers write

OPINION

Your insurance coverage is under attack

We must carefully listen to what our elected representatives are saying about the ACA and other healthcare issues.

OPINION

Honoring Shirley Franklin, Atlanta’s ‘ethics mayor’

Franklin established a new, enduring standard and elevated city residents’ trust

The Latest

Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin speaks during “Unveiling of Shirley Clarke Franklin Park” event, Thursday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. The city’s 58th mayor was officially honored with the unveiling of Shirley Clarke Franklin Boulevard on a portion of Central Avenue SW, and the renaming of Westside Reservoir Park to Shirley Clarke Franklin Park. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION

Honoring Shirley Franklin, Atlanta’s ‘ethics mayor’

OPINION

Your insurance coverage is under attack

OPINION

How to make foreign aid great again

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

24m ago

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says

1h ago