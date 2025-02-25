Breaking: Georgia chief justice to resign in March; Brian Kemp will appoint a replacement
Opinion
Opinion

02/26 Mike Luckovich: World apology tour

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Emory Morsberger, the founder of HelpingUkraine.us and executive director of Gateway 85 CID, is pictured during a humanitarian trip to Ukraine. (Courtesy of HelpingUkraine.us)

Credit: HelpingUkraine.us

