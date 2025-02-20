Breaking: DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years
Opinion
Opinion

02/21 Mike Luckovich: All in the same boat

By
30 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

An unequal system of justice - one for Trump and one for everyone else

The U.S. justice system is falling apart before our very eyes

Readers write

Readers write

The Latest

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

An unequal system of justice - one for Trump and one for everyone else

OPINION

02/20 Mike Luckovich: Ally betrayal

Readers write

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.

2h ago