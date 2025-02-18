02/19 Mike Luckovich: Careless monster

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Aric Thompson
Black fathers are on the front lines of civil rights
Fathers send powerful messages when they get involved: Our children matter, and we will not allow systemic educational inequities to dictate their futures.
Why are rubies red? Chemistry.
The way minerals bond affects their colors. Understanding how it works helps scientists design many things.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
United Cajun Navy joins Lake Oconee search for missing Westminster coach
The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.
Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock
The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.
Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more
The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.