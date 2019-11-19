You can soon purchase a Jack Daniel’s Advent calendar

Aldi’s does not have a monopoly on the libations-filled Advent calendar market.
Jack Daniel’s for the second year will deliver its boozy Advent calendar in the United States, Mexico, Australia, Poland, Czech Republic and France. The Tennessee-based whiskey distillery released its Holiday Countdown calendar in United Kingdom markets in 2018 as a test run.
Credit: Via Jack Daniels
This year’s calendar features four 50-milliliter bottles each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniels Tennesee Honey, three bottles each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and two each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Gentleman Jack, and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select.
“We’re excited to roll out the Jack Daniel’s Holiday Calendar into multiple markets this year, as it was a huge hit in the UK in 2018,” said Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. “By expanding the market reach of the calendar this year, we are giving people around the world the opportunity to taste a different Jack Daniel’s whiskey, every drop of which comes from Lynchburg, and enjoy the premium gifts for a lifetime.”
The calendars will not be sold in Georgia, but they are available in select liquor stores nationwide, in select cities the holiday packages will be available via the website Drizly. For those in Georgia, it would only take a short drive to the brand’s distillery bottle shop in Lynchburg, Tennessee (about three hours from Georgia) to get the advent calendar, a spokeswoman for Jack Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The calendars retail for $79.99.