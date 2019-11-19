You can soon purchase a Jack Daniel’s Advent calendar

This year’s calendar features four 50-milliliter bottles each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniels Tennesee Honey, three bottles each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and two each of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Gentleman Jack, and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select.

“We’re excited to roll out the Jack Daniel’s Holiday Calendar into multiple markets this year, as it was a huge hit in the UK in 2018,” said Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. “By expanding the market reach of the calendar this year, we are giving people around the world the opportunity to taste a different Jack Daniel’s whiskey, every drop of which comes from Lynchburg, and enjoy the premium gifts for a lifetime.”