WWE to host pay-per-view event at State Farm Arena on New Year’s Day

WWE announced it will be heading to Atlanta at the top of the year.
The wrestling matches will take place at State Farm Arena on Jan. 1, 2022, making history as the first WWE pay-per-view event to be held on New Year’s Day, according to the press release.
“State Farm Arena is a phenomenal venue with a long history of hosting world-class events,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE senior vice president, revenue strategy and development.
“We’re excited to deliver this pay-per-view to the people of Atlanta and the many that travel to the city to celebrate New Year’s,” Zanghellini continued.
Superstars from both SmackDown and Raw — including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews — will be present at the event.
Additionally, Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, United States Champion Sheamus, Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Riddle, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and many others will be featured.
The event will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Jan. 1 exclusively on Peacock and the WWE network.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, via ticketmaster.com.
