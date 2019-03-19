When does pollen season start in Atlanta?

The fall pollen season usually starts in August and lasts until November, with counts peaking in mid-September, the organization noted.

How can you treat your allergies?

Keep track of the daily pollen count.

Take medications appropriately recommended by physicians.

Wear a mask outdoors and be cautious about how much time you spend outside during high pollen counts.

Keep your car and house windows closed; run the air conditioner (recycled setting) instead.

Change or clean your air filters regularly.

Shower before going to bed or when you get home. Pollen can settle into your hair and onto your clothes and skin, so a shower will keep you from breathing in pollen all night.

Wash off indoor pets' paws and wipe down their fur with a damp cloth or towel if they've been outdoors. Pets can easily track pollen into your home, leaving it on your carpets and furniture.

Avoid outdoor activities until early evening. Pollen counts tend to be highest in the mornings.

What else should I know?

Keep track of the pollen count with the Atlanta pollen count and allergy index. It provides the numerical pollen count as well as the type of tree it came from.

