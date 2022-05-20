Workshop offers clergy ways to protect their congregation during worship

Explore Places of worship consider more security in wake of incidents across the nation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will offer training for faith-based leaders and security staff at churches, mosques, synagogues, and other places of worship on 1:30 p.m. June 7 at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 3820 Houston Ave., in Macon. The workshops will cover security, emergency action plan preparedness, hate crimes and the growth and management of threats.

There will also be workshops in Columbus and Valdosta in July. Those times and locations are pending.

“Learning how to prevent and respond to threats is, sadly, a necessity in today’s world,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a press release about the event. “Preserving the inherently welcoming and peaceful environment that people expect at their places of worship is essential to the overall safety and well-being of the community.”

To register for the events or to get information about hosting a workshop, email Pam Lightsey, law enforcement coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at pam.lightsey@usdoj.gov.